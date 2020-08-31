Lakshmi Manchu Shares The First Look Of Mohan Babu's 'Son Of India' Movie

Tollywood ace and legendary actor Mohan Babu announced his next movie 'Son Of India' on 15th August on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Even the first look poster was shared on the same day by Mohan Babu.

Mohan Babu is seen in an intense look in this first look poster. Along with that, the title 'Son Of India' is also unveiled on the newspaper print tri-colour flag.



Off late, Mohan Babu's daughter Lakshmi Manchu shared the same first look poster and jotted down a few heart-felt words…





Mohan Babu's intense look awed us and await for the movie… Lakshmi wrote, "Son of India, Nana's upcoming film. This man is the epitome of hard work and always manages to raise the bar with each project he works on. No matter the the time and situation work cannot be delayed. You inspire me everyday Nana ✨

P.S. What an intense look. Can't wait!".

In a media statement, the makers doled out, "It's a first-of-its-kind story that presents Mohan Babu in a never-seen-before role. The film will go on floors shortly. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised."

'Son Of India' will be jointly produced by 24 Frames Factory Banners and Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. The flick will be directed by the popular dialogue writer Diamond Ratna Babu.