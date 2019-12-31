Leading distributors turn producers with this period film!

It's time for new beginnings! After being associated with cinema for a while now, the distributors of hit films like Arjun Reddy and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, KFC Entertainments are venturing into production.

Producer Prithvi Pinnamaraju makes his foray into the arena with an upcoming film starring Nithya Menen, Satyadev Kancharana and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles. Set in 1979, the film revolves around the first space station of the US launched by NASA, the Skylab.

The film will be produced on the BYTE Features banner and is presented by Dr K. Ravi Kirane

More details about the film will be announced soon.