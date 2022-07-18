Liger Team Drops A New Poster Of Vijay Devarakonda And Reveal A Glimpse Of Their Trailer Launch Event Planning

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda turned into a Pan-India star with Puri Jagannadh's Liger movie ahead of the release itself. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens in the next month, the makers started their digital promotions and are planning to release the trailer in a high-end appeal. They already revealed the trailer launch date and now, the makers dropped a new poster of the lead actor and also unveiled a glimpse of the trailer release event planning.

Vijay, Charmme and Karan Johar dropped the new poster and a small video on their Twitter pages and treated their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the new poster, Vijay also wrote, "In 3 Days. "HAVOC" #LigerTrailer". VD looked completely rugged in the poster holding a rod and is surrounded by a few rowdies holding a few weapons.

Sharing the video, Charmme also wrote, "Mass Cinema- Mass Trailer Launch 2 City Trailer Launch! HYDERABAD MUMBAI Just 3 days to go. #LigerTrailerOnJuly21 #Liger #LIGERTrailer @TheDeverakonda @MikeTyson @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @PuriConnects @DharmaMovies @sonymusicindia"

The video reveals that Charmee doling out the plan to Karan Johar and saying that the trailer event will be held in two cities Hyderabad and Mumbai. So, on the 21st morning Liger trailer launch event will be held at Sudarshan RTC X Roads theatre at 9:30 AM and then the team will fly to Mumbai on the same day and the event there will be held at Cinepolis Andheri, Mumbai @ 7:30 PM.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannadh's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!