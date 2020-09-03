Lucifer Remake: Back on Track!

Tollywood: Lucifer remake is one of the much-talked projects in the film industry. The project has got a lot of interesting elements. Mohanlal did the film in Malayalam and Chiranjeevi wants to do it in Telugu now. Interestingly, everyone thought that the project got shelved.

But, the ongoing reports reveal us that the remake is not shelved. Sujeeth is not going to be a part of the project anymore. Also, we came to know that VV Vinayak is going to helm the film. VV Vinayak will surely do justice for the project and meet the expectations of Chiranjeevi. Vinayak has completed the script completely and he has been waiting for the final nod from Chiranjeevi.

Most likely, the film will hit the screens immediately after Chiranjeevi wraps up Acharya.