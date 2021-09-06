Lyrical Video Of 'La La La La' From Nithiin's Maestro Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young hero Nithiin is all set to essay the blind role in his upcoming movie Maestro. Being the remake of Bollywood's blockbuster movie Andhadhun, it has Tamannah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead ladies. As the release date is nearing, the makers and actors are promoting their movie creating noise on social media. Off late, they have dropped the lyrical video of a peppy song "La La La La…" from the movie and raised the expectations on the movie.



Nithiin shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans with his interesting song!

This lyrical video showcased a few glimpses from the movie and gave us a clue about Nithiin's characterisation. The song is crooned by Dhanunjay Seepana while Kasarla Shyam penned the interesting lyrics. Mahati Swara Sagar composition gave hype to it and made the song instantly top the music charts.

Going with the plot, Nithiin fakes being blind and maintains it as a secret with his girlfriend Nabha Natesh! But unfortunately, he witnesses a murder committed by Tamannah and tries to report it to Police. But they suspect Nithiin as he poses to be blind.

Maestro will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September, 2021 via Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. This movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is produced by N Sudhakar Reddy, N Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.

Well, the Hindi version Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is bankrolled by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, Gaurav Nanda, Ashok Vasodia, Kewal Garg and Sanjay Routray under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and Picture Maker Studios banners. This movie had Radhika Apte and Tabu as the lead actresses while Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan played prominent roles in this movie.