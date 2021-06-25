Maestro receives a Mega deal from Hotstar?

Nithiin is excited about the release of his next film Maestro. The film is going to head for a direct release on OTT and the makers decided to skip its theatrical release. Interestingly, the film received a huge deal of 32 Cr from a leading streaming platform.



The buzz is that Disney+Hotstar has offered a deal of 32 Cr rupees which is excluding streaming rights, audio rights, and the Hindi dubbing rights.



Maestro is said to be the official remake of the super hit Hindi film Andhadhun. The film unit apparently spent an amount of 29 Cr at the box office. The other streaming services too offered a couple of deals but nothing has been confirmed yet.



Most likely, the film will hit release in the second week of August.

