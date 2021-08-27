Maharshi creates a rare record on the small screen!

Super Star Mahesh Babu holds a good viewership on the small screen for all his films. Be it Athadu or Khaleja or any other film, the actor always catches the attention of the audience. Now, his film Maharshi is creating good records at the box office. As per the reports, the film recently achieved a 7.01 rating when it was telecasted for the 11th time.

1st Time: 9.3 TRP

2nd Time: 7.3

3rd Time: 6.13

4th time: 9.02

5th Time: 10.28

6th Time: 8.82

7th Time: 7.14

8th Time: 5.14

9th Time: 4.92

10th Time: 7.82

11th Time: 7.01

Except for a couple of times, the film always maintained more than a 6 TRP ratings which is a very interesting record by Mahesh Babu on the small screen.

It is to be noted that Maharshi was also awarded a National Film Award for providing Wholesome Entertainment.