Mahesh Babu over the moon

Superstar Mahesh Babu is pretty thrilled with the overwhelming openings for his latest film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' at the box office.

he film raked record collections on day one becoming biggest opener for the actor.

Meanwhile, speaking at the success meet on Sunday, Mahesh Babu thanked his legion of fans for their love and support.

Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude for Vijayashanthi for accepting and being part of the film which marks her comeback after 13 years.

Mahesh Babu says he wants to give full credit of the film's success to director Anil Ravipudi who had great faith in the film becoming such a big hit.

He also lauded music director Devi Sri Prasad and choreographer Shekar master. "I'm really pleased with the way Mind Block song is acknowledged.

In my 20 years of career, I never experienced the kind of euphoria before. I wholeheartedly thank Devi for giving me such foot-tapping mass number."

Mahesh Babu says producer Anil Sunkara is more like a family member, adding, "Dil Raju garu, it's our hat trick film and we should go for double hat-trick now."

Anil Sunkara calling it as never before ever after blockbuster ka baap, informs that the film much to the delight of all the buyers has recovered 50 percent of the investment already.