Mahesh Babu's next with Rajamouli will be Massive!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is in the direction of SS Rajamouli. The actor is currently working on Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Trivikram's untitled film. Rajamouli is planning to come up with an interesting story for Mahesh's film. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on the script.

During a recent media interaction. Mahesh Babu did not give any big details about the film with Rajamouli but has clearly confirmed that the project will be massive. He asked everyone to wait some more time to get the final details of the film.

Rajamouli is planning an African adventure film with Mahesh Babu and if it does not work out, he will make different plans. The complete details about the film will be out after the release of RRR.

RRR is expected to have a grand release during Sankranthi next year.