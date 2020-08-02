Tollywood's ace hero Mahesh Babu has stepped into the film industry in his childhood itself. He shared the screen space with his father superstar Krishna as a child artist. But then it was 'Rajakumarudu' which marked the solo debut of this handsome hero.

Rajakumarudu movie clocked 21 years as it was released exactly on June 30. This movie had Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta as the lead actress. This flick was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and was bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi movies banner.

Mahesh Babu reminisced his debut movie on this special occasion and dropped a candid working still from the sets of this movie on his Instagram account.

He is seen along with director and Preity discussing something in all smiles.

Through this post, Mahesh Babu thanked Raghavendra Rao expressing his gratitude for making his first movie turn into a special one.

Even the Vyjayanthi Movies banner posted the Rajakumarudu poster making it a special moment fpr fans and everyone. Both Preity and Mahesh Babu look refreshing young and beautiful in this pic.

Even the ace director Raghavendra Rao also tweeted on this special occasion and congratulated Ashwini Dutt. He said he cherished the golden memories of this movie. Along with the post, he also dropped a few clicks from the movie and treated all his fans with throwback pics.

Rajakumarudu movie was also the biggest musical hit then. All the songs composed by melody king Mani Sharma turned out into chartbusters and are still holding their place in playlists of music buffs. This movie was a commercially super hit one and also bagged Nandi Award under 'Best Home Viewing Feature Film' category.

Rajakumarudu was a revenge drama but the director added a few comedy elements and turned it out into a complete family entertainer. Prakash Raj and Sumalatha also did their best and helped the movie to stole the hearts of the audience with their ace acting.

On the whole, Rajakumarudu was a great treat to all the Tollywood audience and alleviated the smart heroism of Mahesh Babu in his debut movie itself.