Mahesh to bankroll Charan's film

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu was supposed to do a film with director Vamshi Paidipally but the project did not happen, unfortunately. The actor is now in talks with director Parasuram.

Vamshi wants to do a film with Mahesh at least after Parasuram's movie but SS Rajamouli is ready to grab the chance. With Rajamouli in the race, Vamshi knows he won't get the opportunity. Keeping this in view, Mahesh promised to produce a film with Vamshi as the director.

The industry buzz is that Vamshi Paidipally wants to convince Ram Charan for working on a film with him. Since Vamshi knows Mahesh will produce his movie, the director wants to convince Ram Charan the same and get him on board. Mahesh is also in plans to produce a film with Charan and if everything goes well, the project hits the floors by the end of next year.