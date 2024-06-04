Maname: Director Sriram Aditya’s Heartfelt Creation

Dynamic hero Sharwanand is all set to deliver wholesome entertainment with his landmark 35th movie 'Maname'. Kriti Shetty is playing the heroine in this film. Under the direction of talented director Sriram Aditya, producer TG Vishwaprasad is producing the film in a grand manner under Ramsay Studios production, with the People Media Factory banner. The already released songs, teaser, and other promotional content have created huge buzz with tremendous response. 'Maname' will have a grand release in theaters on June 7. In this context, director Sriram Aditya shared the features of the movie in a press conference.

When did the story idea start?

There has always been an idea to talk about parenting emotion in a slightly different way. My intention is to say it with fun and full energy. Also, it has been a long time since there was a movie with children.

Did the birth of your child inspire you to make a movie about parenting?

I am very attached to my parents. After the birth of my child, that attachment increased even more.

What challenges did you face during this movie journey?

Going and shooting in London with a crew of sixty people is a very tough task. The London climate is also unpredictable. After choosing a location and starting the shoot, it would suddenly rain. We faced some challenges in terms of logistics there.

You have mostly done crime thrillers. How does it feel to suddenly switch genres?

Comedy is my favourite genre. I love humour. 'Maname' is my most favourite film till now. There is a reason why my son acted in it, but you will understand when you watch the movie. From the beginning, we thought of Vikram Aditya for the child character. He seems to be very good in front of the camera.

Did Kriti Shetty fit the character you envisioned?

Kriti Shetty is perfect for the character I envisioned. She acted brilliantly in the movie.

Will Sharwa and Kriti be seen as husband and wife in this movie?

This is a surprise. I won't reveal it now. But the audience will know within the first ten minutes of the movie. The whole movie is very engaging.

How is Sharwanand's character in this movie?

He has a very chill character in this film. His character is very lively throughout the movie. Originally, when I started this film, I wanted to show Sharwa in a way never seen before. His energy surpasses that of 'Run Raja Run'. Watch the movie and you will be very surprised. Sharwa is very energetic. When you see the movie 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu', he resembles Pawan Kalyan at one point. I wanted to showcase that energy.