Manchu Vishnu to float a OTT platform?

Film production is a thing of the past now and setting up OTT platforms is a thing of present. After Allu Aravind, a lot of other producers are in talks to set up streaming platforms in Telugu. Interestingly, Manchu family is also trying to give a shot at the same.

The latest reports reveal us that Manchu Vishnu is already making plans to come up with his own OTT platform. Vishnu has been in talks with investors already. The works of the same are currently underway. Already, he streamlined a couple of interesting projects for the same.

Vishnu will act in some projects and will produce some other. The actors from his family and others, in general will also be given a chance in the projects, coming from them. More details on the same will come out soon.