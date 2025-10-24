‘Mario’ post production works in full swing; set for Nov release

Director Kalyanji Gogana, who earned recognition for unique and content-rich films like Natakam and Thees Maar Khan, is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with his next project, Mario. Promoted with the tagline “A Turbo-Charged Ramp Ride,” the film hints at an exciting mix of suspense, adrenaline, and mass appeal.

The movie marks the debut of actor Anirudh in the lead role, paired with popular actress Hebah Patel, who adds glamour and strong screen presence to the narrative. Produced by Silver Screen Productions in association with Rizwan Entertainment, Mario has completed its shooting and is now speeding through post-production. The team is aiming for a November release, while the official date is awaited.

Early promotional material—including the title reveal, first-look posters, and teaser images—has already sparked promising buzz among moviegoers. With its stylish presentation and intriguing tone, the film has swiftly captured audience curiosity.

A strong technical team supports the project: MN Reddy handles cinematography, while Manikanth and Madee Mannepalli take charge of editing. Music director Sai Karthik is composing the soundtrack, and Rakendu Mouli contributes not only lyrics but also the film’s story and dialogues.

Known for blending humor with gripping tension, Kalyanji Gogana appears set to deliver another crowd-pleasing entertainer—one that promises to take viewers on a thrilling new ride through the world of Mario.