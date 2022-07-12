Massive Update On Sequel To Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and rashmika mandanna's Pushpa is one of the most loved films. The team is waiting to begin the shooting of the second part titled Pushpa the rise. further, the rule movie reports have surfaced that the script work of the project is near completion and is likely to go on floors in the 3rd week of August. The makers are also finalizing the locations, and director Sukumar has locked the actors' budget for the film.

What does the sequel look like?

The film's second installment will have Allu Arjun returning in the titular rashmika mandanna, obviously as shrivalli but this time as Allu Arjun's wife, and Fahad as IPS Shekhawat. Other actors are also reported to reprise their roles in the sequel. Sukumar speaking about the Pushpa part of the plot earlier revealed in the new film will give closure into Pushpa's life and trace the conflict between him and Shekhawat.