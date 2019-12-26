Mathu Vadalara first day box office collection report
Mathu Vadalara is the new movie at the theatres that released on Wednesday. The makers released it with low buzz and it introduces a bunch of newcomers as the leads. Sri Simha Koduri, the younger son of MM Keeravani made his debut as a lead actor in the movie. The film is about a crime which was told in a gripping manner. A special premiere was also organized on Tuesday for the celebrities and the press.
Interestingly, the film opened to a good talk from A centres and multiplexes but it could not make an impression in the B and C centres. The film is made on a very less budget and the chances are high for getting back their investment. We have to wait and see a few more days to come to a conclusion on the same.
Ritesh Rana is the director of the movie. The film has music scored by Kala Bhairava.