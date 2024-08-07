Live
‘Mechanic Rocky’ team comes up with catchy new single ‘Gelludu Gelludu’
Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen is set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming film "Mechanic Rocky," a highly anticipated blend of action and comedy. Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments, the film has generated significant excitement following the release of its first look and first gear.
The film's musical journey kicks off with the release of its first single, "Gelludu Gelludu." This vibrant track, infused with a lively folk touch, showcases quirky lyrics by Suddala Ashok Teja and peppy beats by Jakes Bejoy. The song’s upbeat rhythm and traditional flair create an energetic and joyous atmosphere, blending wedding festivities with folk energy.
Singer Mangli delivers a spirited performance, adding fun and excitement to the track. The song features Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary, whose engaging dance moves and chemistry enhance its appeal. The choreography by Yash master and the vibrant set visuals further elevate the song's charm.
With Shraddha Srinath also starring in the film, "Mechanic Rocky" promises a compelling soundtrack that blends traditional and contemporary elements. The film's cinematography is handled by Manojh Katasani, with Anwar Ali as the editor and Kranthi Priyam as the production designer. Executive producers Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J round out the team.
"Mechanic Rocky" is scheduled for a Diwali release on October 31st, and the track "Gelludu Gelludu" sets a high bar for the film's soundtrack, promising to captivate audiences and draw them into its musical world.