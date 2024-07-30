Media & Entertainment Skills Council partners with Producer Bazaar to train cinema assistants

The Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), promoted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) with financial support from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has joined forces with Producer Bazaar to offer specialized training to assistants in the cinema field. This initiative aims to address the lack of recognition and government benefits for workers such as assistant directors, assistant camerapersons, and assistant editors in the largely unorganized film industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these workers struggled to receive assistance due to their lack of enrollment in government records. This new short-term certificate course will provide formal training in their respective fields and enable them to register their details with a recognized body like the MESC. This certification will empower them to become certified professionals and make them eligible for various government schemes.

Vijay Dingari, Co-Founder and CBO of Fipchain Technology Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Media & Entertainment Skills Council is conducting this training across India, and we are so happy to partner with them in the south. The training will soon start for workers in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. We are sure this course will immensely benefit assistants of various trades in the entertainment field."

Veera Sanker, President of the Telugu Film Directors' Association, welcomed the initiative, noting, "With the Government of India-backed MESC teaming up with Producer Bazaar, cinema assistants will be recognized as certified members. This recognition will make it easier for them to receive benefits from any future schemes introduced by the government. I believe this will be highly beneficial, and I encourage assistants to take advantage of this opportunity."

The key objective of MESC is to create a robust and vibrant ecosystem for quality vocational education and skill development in the Media & Entertainment sector in India. MESC also aims to serve as a single source of information on the sector, specifically regarding skill and human resource development. The Council implements Standards, Training, and Accreditation & Reward (PMKVY) scheme of the Government of India, and the training program has been introduced in affiliated institutes under this scheme.

Producer Bazaar, powered by Fipchain Technology Pvt Ltd, is a groundbreaking media tech platform that integrates Web2 and Web3 technologies. It facilitates the buying and selling of intellectual property (IP) rights associated with movies and other content, revolutionizing the entertainment industry.