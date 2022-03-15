Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Ghani Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Mega compound's young actor Varun Tej is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Ghani'. Being sports drama, Varun transformed his whole body and worked hard to best fit the bill. He is essaying the role of a boxer in this movie and will showcase his prowess in the ring! Off late, the makers shared a new poster from the movie and announced the trailer release date of this movie…



Even Varun Tej also shared the new motion poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this motion poster, Varun Tej aka Ghani looked from back and sported in a black tee. He is seen in an intense look in the ring! Even the BGM also made the motion poster worth watching!

The theatrical trailer of this movie will be unveiled on 17th March, 10:30 AM.

Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani in this sports drama while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying the prominent roles. Varun Tej underwent boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on 8th April, 2022!