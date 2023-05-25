Mem Famous: Sumanth Thanks Mahesh And Promises To Come Up With Best Narration

Ever since Tollywood’s superstar Mahesh Babu dropped his Mem Famous movie review, the makers and the lead actor of this movie are feeling their presence on cloud nine. Already the producer of this movie, Sharath thanked Mahesh with an interesting post on his Twitter page… Now, even Sumanth also penned a small note and expressed his happiness. He also promised to come up with an amazing script for his next movie as Mahesh expressed his interest in backing the movie accepting the request of Sharath in his earlier tweet.

His note reads, “Anna meeru cinema chudaniki time ivvadam cinema chusi tweet cheyadam nijam ga nammaleka pothuna, ipud nijam ga famous ainattu anipisthundhi anna, intlo Mahesh babu anna cinema osthe Miss avvakunda chuse ma Amma ivvala ma koduku first cinema chusi support cheyadame kakunda second cinema produce chestha antunte manaspurthiga mutton vandi pampiyali ani phone chesthundhi, asal ee age la nakochina happiness express cheyaniki essay lu raasina thakkuva anipisthundhi, Thank you soooo much anna

Ma lanti youth ni intha encourage chesthunandhuku, Definitely Anurag anna Sharath valtho ochi meeku Mazaa anipinche script narration istham anna maa meedha unna Mee nammakam asalu pogottam”.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!

Mem Famous is helmed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also an ensemble cast of Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Mem Famous will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023…