Miheeka Bajaj Shares Her First Pic With Her Hubby Rana Daggubati Post Wedding

Newlywed couple Miheeka and Rana are enjoying the first day of their married life… Miheeka took to her Instagram and shared her first pic with Rana post-wedding and treated all her fans!!!

Both Miheeka and Rana posed to cams in all smiles and are enjoying with their dear pet dog… They are seen in casual avatars! Rana sported in a brown kurta and teamed it with denim pants while Miheeka looked classy in a designer purple lehenga which is enhanced with golden embroidery.

Well, Miheeka also treated her fans by dropping a cool wedding pic and made us go awe…

Both Miheeka and Rana are seen posing to cams happily… Rana showing off victory symbol holding his dear wife…

Well, Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati married Miheeka yesterday night in a gala way… The wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studio and only a few guests were invited to the wedding due to Covid-19 crisis. Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun and a few close family members were present at the venue. Rana made all his dear friends and relatives to witness his wedding through VR boxes and made us know how to use the technology in this lockdown period.

Here is the first official wedding pic dropped by our dear bride Miheeka… Have a look!

Both Rana and Miheeka posed to cams and were seen in much love holding each other!!!