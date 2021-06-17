Mike Tyson in Vijay Devarakonda's Liger?

Puri Jagannath and Vijay Devarakonda joined hands for the prestigious film Liger. The film is in production mode and the shoot will resume once the lockdown is lifted. The media buzz reveals that the film unit approached Mike Tyson to play a key role in the movie. Mike Tyson is a renowned international boxer and he will be seen in the film's climax.

Vijay Devarakonda plays a boxer in the film and he also underwent a training in mixed martial arts. The film is being made in Telugu as well as Hindi. The climax shoot is scheduled to take place in the USA and hence the film unit wants to rope in Tyson for the film.



The film unit approached Mike Tyson's team but there is no official confirmation on his presence in the project. We hear that Tyson is yet to give his nod for the film. More details on the same will come out soon.

