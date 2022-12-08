Milky Beauty Tamannaah Gave Clarity on Her Marriage

Milky beauty Tamannaah is busy with a series of films. Not only in Telugu but also in Tamil and Hindi languages, she is making good films in her own style and is moving forward in her career. However, heroines like Kajal, who entered the industry with her, have already married and settled down, but Tamannaah is still single. But there is news from time to time that she is in love with a businessman and is going to get married soon. But the official announcement about this has not been made yet. But in a recent interview, Tamannaah responded to the marriage issue. "The love is shown to me by my fans always makes me very excited. I am very happy with my career. I can proudly show my fans the roles I have done. I also want to announce the one I am going to play with pride. I have nothing to hide. I have no idea about marriage at present. I am not pressured to get married even at home. There are many times in the media about my marriage. But there is no truth in it. If anything, I will tell you first. I have no targets to get married at this age. That day. If it comes, I will definitely announce it with pride," clarified Tamannaah.