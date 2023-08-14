Live
‘Miss Shetty…’ to clash with ‘Jawan’ at boxoffice
Anushka Shetty’s long-awaited film “Miss Shetty Mrs Polishetty” confirmed to hit the big screens on September 7, 2023. Naveen Polishetty is another crucial performer in the movie, produced by UV Creations and directed by Mahesh Babu. Radhan serves as the music director.
This new release date sets the box office clash between Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood movie “Jawan” is also set to release in theatres on the same date in a grand manner. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi played crucial roles in this Atlee-directed movie. However, a pan-Indian film is now ready to clash with “Jawan” at the box office.
