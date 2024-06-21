Mithila Palkar leave fans in awe!

Mithila Palkar has once again set the fashion world ablaze with her latest striking ensemble. The actress recently took the internet by storm, donning a chic denim grey pant paired with a strapless bralette, perfectly highlighting her bold and beautiful style.

Mithila's fashion statement was further elevated by her choice of accessories and makeup. She let her curly hair flow freely, cascading down her shoulders, adding a touch of effortless elegance to her look.

Her makeup was kept simple yet sophisticated, featuring a swipe of pink lipstick and subtle black mascara, perfectly complementing the outfit's vibe. This stunning appearance has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe, with many praising her impeccable sense of style. Mithila Palkar continues to raise the bar, proving once again that she is a true fashion icon.