‘Mithra Mandali’ pre-release event ignites buzz

The upcoming buddy comedy Mithra Mandali is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 16, generating strong buzz among audiences. Produced under BV Works and presented by Bunny Vas and Sapta Ashwa Media Works, the film features Priyadarshi and popular digital star Niharika NM in lead roles. Directed by Vijayender S, the film boasts a huge ensemble cast including comedy icons Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and others.

As part of promotions, a grand pre-release event was held on October 13, graced by actor Sree Vishnu as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, he praised the team’s effort and said, “Mithra Mandali is full of heart and humor. It will make audiences leave the theatre with a smile.” He also appreciated Priyadarshi’s script choices and welcomed Niharika NM to Telugu cinema.

Priyadarshi expressed confidence in the film’s entertainment value, saying, “If you don’t like this movie, don’t watch any of my future films!” Niharika NM added that she was delighted to officially enter Telugu films with a project rooted in friendship and emotion.

Producer Bunny Vas called Mithra Mandali a “clean family entertainer and an early Diwali gift”, while assuring audiences that the film will deliver non-stop laughs. Director Vijayender thanked his team for their unwavering support and invited audiences to enjoy the emotional and humorous journey of friendship on screen.

With positive early buzz from trailers and songs, Mithra Mandali is set to entertain audiences starting October 16.