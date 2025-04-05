Mixing done & time locked: Peddi’s explosive ‘First Shot’ loading

Live
The wait is almost over! The much-anticipated first glimpse of Peddi, starring Global Star Ram Charan, is set to drop at 11:45 AM on April 6, coinciding with the auspicious Sri Rama Navami. Titled the “First Shot,” this sneak peek promises to offer a visually grand and emotionally charged introduction to Buchi Babu Sana’s cinematic vision.
With just two days left for the reveal, director Buchi Babu Sana and Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman have completed the final mixing, crafting an audio-visual spectacle to captivate fans across languages. The First Shot will be unveiled in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to reach a nationwide audience.
Peddi is being produced on a massive scale by debutant producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with leading banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings backing the project. The film is already turning heads with its stellar cast and top-tier technical crew.
Joining Ram Charan in this ambitious project are Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a commanding role, along with Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in pivotal characters. The film’s visuals are being helmed by acclaimed cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, while editing is handled by National Award-winning Navin Nooli. Avinash Kolla brings in his artistic flair as the production designer.
With grand scale, stellar talent, and AR Rahman’s musical magic, Peddi is all set to roar into action. Stay tuned as Ram Charan’s explosive avatar makes its First Shot on April 6!