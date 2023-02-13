MJ's Step Recreate by Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja and the team of "Ravanasura" are giving fans non-stop surprises. The filmmakers recently released a sneak peek and the first single with a short interval.

The teaser showcased Ravi Teja in a mysterious role, while the first single "Ravanasura Anthem", which is expected to be used as background music, received positive feedback.



In anticipation of Valentine's Day, the creators announced the release of the second song "Pyaar Lona Paagal" on February 18th. Ravi Teja showcases his own version of Michael Jackson's famous toe dance move, looking stylish in all black attire.



The film stars Ravi Teja as a lawyer and Sushanth will play a crucial role. Directed by Sudheer Varma, produced by RT Works and Abhishek Pictures, "Ravanasura" features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo.



"Ravanasura" is set to hit theaters on April 7th.

