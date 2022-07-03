Mohan Babu to share screen space with Lakshmi Manchu in 'Agninakshathram'

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has announced her next project 'Agninakshathram' in Telugu. The actor along with the makers released a motion poster of the movie on Friday. The movie also stars her father and veteran actor Mohan Babu.

This is the first time the father-daughter duo will be sharing screen space. Lakshmi Manchu commented: "I am just way too excited to and really short on words to express what I truly feel. Sharing screen space with dad is beyond a dream come true and to top it off, to produce this gives me that much more extra joy. I just can't wait for all of you to see the magic we've created."

Mohan Babu added that "During the course of shoot, I never saw my daughter I only saw the character. Many years ago, she appeared in a film as a child artist along side me. We never appeared in a film together after she became a professional actor. This is my first and it is most special. Watching her on screen, she was radiant as ever and exuded effortless charm."

Director Prateek said: "I would not be here had it not been for Lakshmi Manchu. I consider myself extremely fortunate and privileged to make my debut under their reputed banner, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment. I'm also most excited about the opportunity of bringing together the dynamic father and daughter duo for the first time ever." Directed by Prateek, Agninakshathram is being jointly produced by Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures & Manchu Entertainment.