Mohan Babu’s Wife Nirmala Defends Vishnu Against Manoj’s Allegations

The Manchu family is making headlines again because of a family dispute. Manchu Mohan Babu and his sons, Vishnu and Manoj, have filed complaints against each other, which led to police involvement. The police warned the brothers, and it seemed like the issue was resolved. However, the problem flared up again during Mohan Babu's wife Nirmala's birthday, when Manoj accused Vishnu of trying to harm the family at their farmhouse in Jalpalli.

In a new development, Nirmala has written a letter to the Pahadi Sharif police, defending Vishnu and saying that Manoj's accusations are false. She explained that Vishnu visited the farmhouse on December 14 for her birthday, brought a cake, and they celebrated peacefully. Nirmala denied Manoj’s claims that Vishnu caused any trouble and mentioned that the house staff left because of Manoj’s accusations.

Earlier, Manoj claimed that Vishnu had poured a mixture of diesel and sugar into the generator during the birthday celebration, causing a power cut. He said this was part of a plan to harm him and announced he would file a police complaint about it.