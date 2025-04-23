Mohanlal, Shobhana shine in emotion-packed ‘Thudarum’ trailer

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is back in the spotlight with his highly anticipated film Thudarum, and the recently released Telugu trailer is already creating waves online. Directed by Tarun Murthy and produced by M. Ranjith, the film promises a heartfelt journey filled with emotion, drama, and soulful storytelling.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Mohanlal’s powerful role as a taxi driver and devoted family man. With a narrative seemingly centred around a car and his close-knit family, the film teases a story brimming with both warmth and suspense. Mohanlal’s performance stands out for its intensity and authenticity, once again proving why he remains one of Indian cinema's finest actors.

Adding to the excitement is the on-screen reunion of Mohanlal with veteran actress Shobhana, whose presence brings grace and depth to the trailer. Their chemistry adds a nostalgic charm, rekindling memories of their classic pairings in the past.

Director Tarun Murthy appears to have crafted a gripping and emotionally layered tale, and the visuals by cinematographer Shaji Kumar further enhance the mood with rich, cinematic frames. Complementing the visuals is Jakes Bejoy’s stirring background score, which adds intensity and drama to every scene.

With its engaging trailer and star-studded cast, Thudarum has struck a chord with audiences, especially Telugu viewers, and is now trending across social media platforms. All eyes are now on the film’s release, as fans eagerly await this soulful cinematic ride.