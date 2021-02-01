Monal with Mahesh Babu!

Tollywood: Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on a crazy project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Petla Parasuram is the director of the movie. Keerthy Suresh is playing the leading lady. As per the fresh speculations in the media, Bigg Boss contestant Monal Gajjar has been approached to do an item song in the film. Monal Gajjar has been looking out for some interesting opportunities from time to time.

If the reports are true, she is surely going to up her game in the Tollywood. Monal has been waiting for the right chance to impress the audiences and this biggie would be perfect for her second innings in Telugu film industry.

Although Monal made her debut with Sudigadu, she did not get enough chances in Tollywood. Now, she is hoping big vyaon this project which is currently being filmed in Dubai. An official confirmation on the same will come out soon.