Dr Kishore's Ratnam School holds sports meet

Nellore: The Sports Meet and Sports Award Winning ceremony of Dr Kishore's Ratnam Think Next School was organised at AC Subbareddy Stadium in Nellore on Saturday.

The Next Schools General Manager Ramurthi Naidu, chief guest, lit the Sports Lamp to inaugurate the event. Emphasising that equal importance is given to both academics and sports in the school, he said as a result, students are being selected for district and State-level competitions.

He congratulated students, who achieved success in various sports and presented medals and certificates.

Directors Dr K Krishna Kishore, Vasanthi Kishore, Manager Rajesh, AOs Tuhina, Sunil and Kasim, School Principal Kalyani and teachers participated in the programme.