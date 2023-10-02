‘Month of Madhu’ gives a great theater experience: Producer Yashwant

The movie ‘Month of Madhu’ is starring Naveen Chandra and Swathi Reddy in lead roles. Director Srikanth Nagoti, who gave the critically acclaimed film Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna, has written and directed the film, while Yashwant Mulukutla is producing under Creative Productions and Handpicked Stories banner.

Sumanth Dama is the co-producer and Raghuvarma Peruri is the executive producer. Already released songs, teaser, trailer got good response. Producer Yashwant shared the features of the film in a press conference in view of the release of the film on October 6 worldwide.

What is the story of ‘Month of Madhu’ from your point of view?

‘Month of Madhu’ is a life drama. There is a honeymoon period in everyone’s life. It is beautiful. But it doesn’t have to be lifelong. It is a fact that there are ups and downs along with this. This film tries to show this fact.

‘Month of Madhu’ is a movie that gives a great experience. We shot almost all live locations with sync sound. We put a lot of effort. Aucharajamani gave excellent music. Definitely gives a different experience to the audience. Especially the screenplay of this movie is very important. Ravikant did a wonderful job.

Why did it take so long after success like ‘Bhanumati & Ramakrishna’?

Our focus is on providing good content. We will take care of everything from the story. I will enjoy every process related to the film. I enjoy the journey of producing a good piece of content more than making a quick movie.

What was the reason for choosing Shreya for the role of Madhu?

We need a girl from America for this role. Acting should have come at the same time. That’s how Shreya was taken. She has done this role very well.

Tell us about you upcoming projects?

There are some ideas. But our focus is on the release of ‘Month of Madhu’.