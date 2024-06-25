Live
Nabha Natesh Makes a Grand Comeback with ‘Darling’ After Three and a Half Years
Nabh Natesh returns to Tollywood with ‘Darling,’ releasing on July 19. Directed by Ashwin Ram, the romantic comedy stars Priyadarshi and Ananya Nagalla.
After a nearly three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the gorgeous Nabha Natesh is set to grace the silver screen once again. Her upcoming film, ‘Darling,’ a romantic comedy entertainer, has officially locked its release date for July 19th, 2024.
This exciting project marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Ram in Tollywood, and boasts the talented Priyadarshi as the male lead. Ananya Nagalla joins the cast in a pivotal role, promising a well-rounded and entertaining experience.
The intriguing tagline, ‘Why This Kolaveri,’ adds a touch of mystery to the film's theme. ‘Darling’ promises a hilarious exploration of the complexities of marriage, delving into the question of how a loving relationship can transform after tying the knot. Reports suggest director Ashwin Ram takes a humor-filled approach to showcase the protagonist's journey from adoring boyfriend to bewildered husband.
Music for ‘Darling’ is composed by the gifted Vivek Sagar, ensuring a delightful soundtrack to complement the film's narrative.
Nabha Natesh's latest Telugu outing was in January 2021 with ‘Alludu Adurs.’ This much-anticipated return marks a significant comeback for the actress after a hiatus caused by an accident. Interestingly, this isn't her only upcoming project. Nabha Natesh is also confirmed to star in the historical film ‘Swayambhu,’ where she will reportedly portray a fierce warrior princess.
Meanwhile, Priyadarshi continues his winning streak, both as a lead actor and comedian. His recent hero venture, ‘Balagam,’ became a runaway success, collecting over Rs 30 crores against a modest budget of Rs 2 crores. He also tickled audiences' funny bones earlier this year with the horror-comedy ‘Om Bheem Bush,’ which raked in over 25 crores. Currently, Priyadarshi is busy filming another horror-comedy under the direction of Indraganti Mohan Krishna.