Nag Ashwin's comments about Aadi Purush release

We already knew that young Rebel Star Prabhas upcoming movie is going to be 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radhakrishna.

Touted to be a period love story, the movie is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in Tollywood at the moment. After wrapping up this project, Prabhas has already announced that his next movie is going to be under the direction of Nag Ashwin and the film is going to is a science fiction drama. But the shooting of the movie has been getting postponed from the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Prabhas has accepted Aadi Purush and Salaar movies and the shooting of both the films are going on full swing. Prabhas has admitted that the shooting of the movie will go on roll from July.

On the other hand, Nag Ashwin is hoping that Aadi Purush releasing before his movie is definitely going to be a plus point as the movie is going to be based on Ramayanam, the film is going to grab the attention of the audience from the rural areas in North India as well. So, the fame is definitely going to increase the market of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin's movie.