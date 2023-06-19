Naga Shaurya, Pawan Basamsetti, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas Rangabali Second Single Kala Kantu Unte is out now

Young and dynamic hero Naga Shaurya’s out-and-out entertainer Rangabali directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti with Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas producing it is in the last leg of production. Yukti Thareja is the leading lady in the movie. The teaser of the film was released recently to a massive response.



As part of musical promotions, the makers today released the film’s second single Kala Kantu Unte scored by Pawan CH of Love Story fame. While the first song was a mass number, the second one is a soothing melody with enchanting beats. The song shows the beautiful bonding between Shaurya and Yukti. While the girl is a doctor, he is an irresponsible youngster.

Sarthak Kalyani and Vaish’s vocals are magical, wherein lyrics by Krishna Kanth are catchy. Naga Shaurya and Yukti shared adorable chemistry. The visuals are appealing.

Divakar Mani cranks the camera, wherein Karthika Srinivas is the editor and AS Prakash is the art director. The movie is slated for release on July 7th.

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Yukti Thareja, Satya, Saptagiri, Shine Tom Chacko and others.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Pawan Basamsetti

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas

Music: Pawan CH

DOP: Divakar Mani

Editor: Karthika Srinivas

Art: AS Prakash

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar