Nagarjuna’s new poster from ‘Kubera’ sparks curiosity

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Kubera is generating significant buzz with its star-studded cast and intriguing promotional material. The film, which features powerhouse performers Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, is set to unveil its much-awaited first glimpse on November 15. A newly released poster has further heightened expectations, showcasing a pensive Nagarjuna, sparking curiosity about his character's emotional depth.

The latest poster reveals Nagarjuna seated on an opulent sofa, lost in thought, with the city lights softly illuminating the background. Despite the aura of wealth and sophistication, his somber expression hints at a complex, layered character, leaving fans eager to explore the story behind his melancholic gaze. This visual teaser adds to the film’s mystique, suggesting a narrative filled with suspense and emotional turmoil.

Previous posters have already teased the contrasting worlds of the lead characters portrayed by Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika, promising a compelling storyline. The film also stars Jim Sarbh in a significant role, adding to its star power.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under SVCLLP, in collaboration with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Pvt. Ltd., Kubera is being marketed as an action-packed thriller infused with suspense. The film's music is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is expected to elevate the narrative with his dynamic score.

With filming nearly complete, the team is focused on wrapping up the remaining song sequences. Post-production is already in progress, and a robust promotional campaign is set to kick off with the release of the first teaser. Shot in multiple languages, Kubera will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, aiming to captivate a diverse audience.