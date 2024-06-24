 Namrata Shirodkar shares proud moments of Gautam's first stage performance

Mahesh Babu's family is glowing with pride recently, and for good reason! His son, Gautam, has been captivating hearts both on social media with his fitness dedication and now, on the stage in London.

Gautam recently took his first steps into the world of theatre, performing at the renowned Unicorn Theatre in London. The play? A twist on the classic, aptly named ‘Romeo and Juliet & Etc.’ Proud mama Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share the special occasion with heartwarming words and a glimpse into the family's joyous evening.



In her emotional post, Namrata showered Gautam with love and praise, calling his performance "a fantastic show." She also encouraged other children to explore their inner selves through similar programs. The photos accompanying the post captured the family's pure joy, with Mahesh sporting a casual t-shirt and cap, and a radiant Sitara adding to the cuteness factor.



Mahesh Babu, currently enjoying a London visit, will soon be returning to India. But his work doesn't stop! He's gearing up for an exciting collaboration with the legendary S.S. Rajamouli in a film tentatively titled ‘SSMB 29.’ Pre-production is underway, and whispers suggest Mahesh might be sporting a special look for this high-profile project. Details remain under wraps, but Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, has hinted at an international-level production with a script already locked in. Casting is yet to be finalised, but one thing's for sure – this highly anticipated project is sure to set the stage on fire!

