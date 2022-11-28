Namrata Thanked The Police Department For Their Support During The Memorial Event Of Superstar Krishna

Tollywood's legendary actor superstar Krishna passed away on 15th November 2022 at a private hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest on 13th night and was admitted to the hospital but doctors couldn't save him due to multi-organ failure. Mahesh Babu lost is big brother, mother and father in this year and so, he is all emotionally down. Off late, Krishna's memorial event was held sharing the pics on social media, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a special note and thanked the Hyderabad Police for their support!

Along with sharing a couple of pics of the event, Namrata also wrote, "Food for the soul. We let you go into the divine light with love and happiness in our hearts Mamaiyya garu. Thank you everyone for joining us yesterday and for all the love you've showered on me and my family during this time. It has truly been my greatest strength. I feel blessed, more than ever. A special thank you to the @hyderabadcitypolice department for their support and seamless execution of arrangements during the memorial events".

Well, yesterday, she shared a special video of her father-in-law superstar Krishna that showcased a few special moments of his cine career…

The video is completely awesome and it had special glimpses of Krishna from his movie. He looked amazing and made us go teary-eyed. She also wrote, "An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter... His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life's valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day... Love you Mamayya garu".

BA Raju's team dropped the YouTube video of the memorial event on their Twitter page…

They also wrote, "Moments from #SuperstarKrishna Garu's 13th Day Ceremony - http://youtu.be/5DLRv8r1cbQ #SSKLiveson @urstrulyMahesh @isudheerbabu @AshokGalla_".

Even Mahesh Babu also was very emotional at the event and he reminisced his father and spoke a few words!