Nandamuri ‘Kalavedika NTR Film Awards’ 2024 to honor cinema icons

Hyderabad is set to host the prestigious Nandamuri "Kalavedika NTR Film Awards" 2024, celebrating renowned film actors and actresses across all genres of cinema. Named in honor of the legendary Tarakara Rao, the awards ceremony will take place at Hotel Dasapalla, Hyderabad. The event promises to be a star-studded affair with the presence of numerous celebrities from the film industry.

Organized by "Kalavedika" (RV Ramana Murthy) and "Raghavi Media," the awards aim to recognize outstanding contributions to cinema. Special guest Telangana Rashtra Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Sitakka) will grace the occasion, adding to the grandeur of the event.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Minister Danasari Anasuya for accepting our invitation," stated the organizers, emphasizing the significance of her presence at the function.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for the 29th of this month, inviting film celebrities and NTR fans to join in and make the event a resounding success. It promises to be an evening filled with glamour, accolades, and heartfelt tributes to the icons of Telugu cinema.