Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘NKR21’: Action-packed sequence underway with Peter Hein

With the shoot going full throttle, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's action entertainer which hitherto carried the tag #NKR21 is taking fast shape under the banner of the producer duo Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu, produced by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary and directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.

The team is currently shooting a massive action sequence, being choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein. This action block forms one of the most important sequences in the film, shot over 15 days with a swell cast of 150 fighters and 300 junior artists. A behind-the-scenes working still released by the makers shows Peter Hein giving meticulous instructions on set, which spells out the grandeur and scale that is apparent in the production.

The film also features a spectacular cast of actors as the veteran actress Vijayashanthi is the pillar for IPS officer. Additionally, the main and significant roles will be depicted by Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth that has added some more depth to the theme.

There are some of the best talents in the industry handling this technical equipment behind the camera. Cinematography is done by Ram Prasad, and music has been composed for the film by Ajaneesh Loknath. The story is written by Srikanth Vissa while the editing is done by Thammiraju.

With its great scale, powerful performances, and thrilling action sequences, #NKR21 is coming as one of the most anticipated films of the year.