Naresh And Pavitra’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Teaser Launch Is Postponed

It is all known that senior actors Naresh and Pavitra announced their new movie 'Malli Pelli' and shared a promo a few days ago. As scheduled the teaser of this movie should be unveiled today but due to technical glitches, the makers postponed it and shared this news on social media. This movie is being directed by ace filmmaker MS Raju and thus, there is a lot of buzz on this movie!



Along with the makers, even Naresh also shared this news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the note, they also wrote, "Due to some technical reasons, The Teaser of #MalliPelli stands postponed. The new date will be announced soon! @ItsActorNaresh #PavitraLokesh @MSRajuOfficial @vanithavijayku1 @VKMovies_ @EditorJunaid @adityamusic #MalliPelliTeaser".

The earlier released promo showcased Pavitra making a rangoli and Naresh enjoying the beautiful moment. According to the sources, senior actors Jayasudha and Sarathbabu will be seen in prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work and the movie is scheduled to release this summer as the shooting is already wrapped up and the post-production works are in progress.

Even director MS Raju also shared the promo and wrote, "I am honoured to be a writer and director of #MalliPelli, Produced by legendary banner Vijay Krishna Movies which is celebrating its 50 Golden Years in cinema!"

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies!