- Telangana Government sounds first alert as water level in Godavari rises
- SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India
- Telangana Government declares two days holidays for schools and government offices due to heavy rains
- Controversy Surrounds Kannada Lecturer's Baseless Criticism of Chandrayaan-3
- Mangalore scholar makes it big in England
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy lodged complaints with President Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
- ‘Project K’ first glimpse to be available from this time
- AP Govt issues orders for prosecution of Pawan Kalyan for defamatory statement on volunteers system
- Animal Husbandry Department has formed 8 teams for health checkup of animals in flood affected areas- Gopal Rai
- Opposition Boycotts Session Following MLA Suspensions
‘Natho Nenu’ pre-release event held
Highlights
Actors Sai Kumar, Aditya Om, Sreenivas Sai, director Shanthi Kumar Thurlapati (Jabardust fame) and producer Prashant Tanguturi at the pre-release event of the film “Natho Nenu” held in Hyderabad. The movie is hitting theatres on Friday.
