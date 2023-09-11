Naveen Chandra- Swathi’s ‘Month of Madhu’ locks release date

Naveen Chandra, who is well noted with his films, and Swathi Reddy, who is known for her good selection of films, are acting together in 'Month of Madhu'. Director Srikanth Nagoti, who previously gave the critically acclaimed “Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna,” has written and directed the film, while Yashwant Mulukutla is producing it under Creative Productions and Handpicked Stories banner. Sumanth Dama is the co-producer and Raghuvarma Peruri is the executive producer.

'Month of Madhu' is a unique relationship drama that appeals to all sections of the audience. Naveen Chandra and Swathi's intense performance will be one of the major highlights. The teaser and first song of this movie got an amazing response. The makers announced the release date of the film. “Month of Madhu” will hit the screens worldwide on October 6. Naveen Chandra and Swathi look beautiful in the release date poster.

Speaking about the film, Swathi Reddy said, “In 'Month of Madhu' we told the truth honestly. We are told something from childhood and we believe something. But real life is different. The truth shown in this movie is encouraging. I believe that the audience will like the honesty in this movie. The director himself has written this story. This is not a female centric movie. It is also not a sad movie. A film that gives courage. Thank you all for remembering me and giving me so much love.”

Director Srikanth Nagoti said, “We thought of this story when we wanted to make a film with Naveen Chandra again. It became more interesting after Swati came into this movie. This film is a team work. The actors and the technical team cooperated a lot. We are confident that as much passion as we have taken it, it will reach the audience as well. The film is releasing worldwide on October 6. I am sure you all will like it.”

Producer Yashwant said, There are best actors and technical team. We shot in sync sound to give a natural feeling to the audience. Ninety percent shooting was done in Vizag. All done in real locations. I am sure that the audience will like this movie.”

Shreya Naveli, Harsha Chemudu and Manjula Ghattamaneni played key roles in this film. Rajeev Dharawat worked as the cinematographer, which has music composed by Achu Rajamani.