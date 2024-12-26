Naveen Polishetty’s ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ sparks excitement with teaser release

After a series of box-office hits, Naveen Polishetty is ready to make his comeback with the highly anticipated film Anaganaga Oka Raju. The actor, who was sidelined for some time due to multiple fractures, has now fully recovered and is back to work. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the film is slated for release in 2025.

The buzz around the film skyrocketed with the release of the Pre-Wedding Video Teaser on the occasion of Naveen’s birthday. The teaser has quickly gone viral, showcasing Naveen’s signature humor, impeccable comedic timing, and high-octane action sequences. The engaging visuals and energetic background score have already captured the attention of fans, promising an entertaining cinematic experience.

In Anaganaga Oka Raju, Naveen stars alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, who has been gaining attention for her role in Lucky Bhaskar. Their fresh and promising chemistry is expected to be a highlight of the film.

The music for the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer, while Naveen himself has written the story and screenplay, collaborating with a new team of writers. Directed by debutant Maari, the film is shaping up to be a major crowd-puller.