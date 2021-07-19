Naveen Polishetty's remuneration creates a buzz!

Naveen Polishetty who marked a solid debut in Tollywood with 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' has scored a biggest blockbuster with his recent outing 'Jathi Ratnalu' which released earlier this year.

After the tremendous success of 'Jathi Ratnalu', Naveen Polishetty has now become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. On the other hand, the actor who is enjoying his stardom has reportedly hiked his remuneration big time. According to the buzz, the actor is charging 3 crores per project. It seems like he is getting the same remuneration for the much-awaited sequel of 'Jathi Ratnalu' as well and will take the same amount for his future projects too. Seeing the craze for Naveen Polishetty among the audience, the filmmakers are also coming forward to make films with him.

On the other hand, Naveen Polishetty will soon join the sets of 'Jathi Ratnalu' under the direction of Anudeep KV. Starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film will be set in the USA backdrop.