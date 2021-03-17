Netflix officially scraps Baahubali web-series?

Baahubali is one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu film industry. The film released in two parts and has become a big hit. Later, there was an attempt made by the producers to release the same story in a web series form. Netflix showed interest for the same and also began the work.

Directors Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta worked on the project for a while. Apparently, a budget of 100 Cr has been allocated for the web series. Rajamouli has supervised the script work too. The directors shot the series but there are reports that Netflix is disappointed by the same. Netflix decided to scrap the project now, says the reports. The buzz is that Netflix is not at all happy and decided not to move ahead with the project anymore.

Deva Katta already moved on and is working on an a film with Sai Dharam Tej. On the other hand, Praveen Sattaru is also working on a couple of other projects.