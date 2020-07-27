New web series on Aha titled, Rudraveena?

Rudra veena is one movie among the same. The film has become a big hit at the box-office. Gemini Ganeshan acted in the film as Chiru's father. Also, K Balachander directed the film. Now, the title of the film will be used for a webseries. Allu Aravind is going to grab the title. Megastar Chiranjeevi scored many super hit films in his career.is one movie among the same. The film has become a big hit at the box-office. Gemini Ganeshan acted in the film as Chiru's father. Also, K Balachander directed the film. Now, the title of the film will be used for a webseries. Allu Aravind is going to grab the title.

Allu Aravind is soon going to come up with an interesting web series for Aha. He is planning to title the series as Rudra Veena. The buzz is that the series is a female oriented script and a star actress is in talks for the same. A star director is on board to pen the dialogues.

The pre-production is currently in progress and more details will come out soon.