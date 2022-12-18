Nikhil’s 18 Pages Trailer Is Trending All Over And He Is All Set To Tempt The Bigg Boss Finalists With A Suitcase Offer

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha is all basking in the success of his last movie Karthikeya 2. It is the biggest hit of his career and almost stood as the best movie of this year with its gripping and intense content. Off late, he is busy with the promotions of his next movie 18 Pages. The title itself is interesting and the recently released trailer is just awesome and made us witness ace filmmaker Sukumar's touch as he penned the script for the movie. Well, Nikhil is all set to make his presence in the Bigg Boss Telugu season six finale and the promo made us witness his amazing entry into the house.



The makers of this world's biggest reality show dropped the finale promo and it's all amazing… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "It's here! The star-studded GRAND FINALE of #BiggBossTelugu6 with some stunning performances. Don't miss out the #BBTeluguGrandFinale tonight at 6 PM on @StarMaa & @DisneyPlusHSTel."

The promo showcases how Nagarjuna makes a stunning entry into the finale episode and all other 17 contestants also made their presence and lightened up the episode. The special guests of the night include veteran actress Radha and young hero Nikhil. Along with them even Ravi Teja and Sree Leela are also present to promote their movie Dhamaka. All these stars are all set to tempt the finale contents with a suitcase offer. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will be the winner…

Going with the recently released 18 Pages trailer, it is all awesome…

The trailer already clocked 5 million views and thus, Nikhil also wrote, "5 MILLION for the Theatrical TRAILER of our #18Pages... go check it now if u haven't yet... share with all ur loved ones... Check here https://youtu.be/DyEDf2f0iiQ #18PagesTrailer #18PagesOnDec23 @anupamahere @aryasukku @GeethaArts @dirsuryapratap".

The trailer showcases how Nikhil falls in love with Anupama who lives away from the digital world. Her life is simple without a mobile and digital aura. But the twist in the tale is witnessed when someone tries to kidnap her and at the same time, Nikhil also finds a diary related to her. So, we need to wait and watch to know the connection between Nikhil and the diary and how will he chase the mystery and protect Anupama.

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. Anupama is essaying the role of Nandini while Nikhil will be seen as Siddhu. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Speaking about Nikhil's work front, he will next be seen in Spy movie. This movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It is being directed by Garry BH and he is helming his first movie. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles.